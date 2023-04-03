Watford closed with 15 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Watford has been dealing with an ankle injury as of late, but finished as one of three Raptors players with 15 or more points as a starter in Sunday's win over Minnesota. Watford has surpassed the 15-point mark six times this season, including in three of his last five appearances.