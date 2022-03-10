Watford ended Wednesday's 123-85 loss to the Jazz with 22 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and one block in 29 minutes.

There wasn't much for Portland to celebrate in the blowout loss, but Watford was certainly a bright spot, as he tallied a career-high and team-leading 22 points. That total included a perfect 9-for-9 performance from the charity stripe as well as the big man's second three-pointer in as many games. Watford has hit double-digit scoring in four straight contests and is averaging 14.5 points, 7.8 boards, 3.3 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over that stretch.