Watford (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Watford has been playing through the ankle issue the past few games, which could explain why he hasn't logged major minutes despite Portland missing so many key players. We'll get official word on Watford closer to Tuesday's tip, but with him playing banged up, he's a somewhat risky target in fantasy hoops.
