Watford (hip) exited Tuesday's preseason game versus the Warriors, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Watford aggravated the right hip flexor that caused him to miss Portland's first two preseason games. The second-year forward's status for the regular-season opener on Oct. 19 is uncertain. Watford is in line to be one of the team's top frontcourt options off the bench this season.