Watford (hip) exited Tuesday's preseason game versus the Warriors, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Watford aggravated the right hip flexor that caused him to miss Portland's first two preseason games. The second-year forward's status for the regular-season opener on Oct. 19 is uncertain. Watford is in line to be one of the team's top frontcourt options off the bench this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Set to return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Sitting Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Named MVP of LVSL final•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Out for finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Off injury report•