Watford supplied 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Friday's 130-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Watford got some extra minutes and had one of his best fantasy performances of the season Friday night. His 16 points and 11 boards gave him his second double-double on the year and he matched his season high with six assists. The backup forward shot the ball efficiently and also grabbed two steals, the most he's had in a game since early November. While this kind of opportunity may not continue next game, at least we know he's capable of being a relevant fantasy producer when given the minutes.