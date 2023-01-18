Watford had two points (1-1 FG) over two minutes during Tuesday's 122-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Watford saw two minutes of garbage time Tuesday, continuing what has been a hugely disappointing season. After showing flashes during his rookie campaign, including scoring double-digits in 12 of his final 13 games, Watford has struggled to carve out a consistent role. He has played no more than five minutes in four consecutive games and is clearly on the outside looking in when it comes to meaningful minutes.