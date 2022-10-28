Watford (hip) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Watford will remain sidelined Friday as he continues to work his way back from a hip flexor strain. His next chance to make his 2022-23 debut will be next Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
