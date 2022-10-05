Watford (hip) will remain out Tuesday versus the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
This will be Watford's second straight absence this preseason due to a lingering hip injury. His next chance to take the floor is Sunday versus the Kings.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Sitting Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Named MVP of LVSL final•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Out for finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Off injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Will be reevaluated in one week•