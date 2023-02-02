Watford finished Wednesday's 122-112 win over the Grizzlies with five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 22 minutes.

Watford has now logged 20-plus minutes in both of his past two appearances, which he's sandwiched around the Trail Blazers' 129-125 win over the Hawks on Monday, when he didn't leave the bench at all in a coach's decision. It's no coincidence that Watford's elevated playing time in the two games came when Jusuf Nurkic didn't play or exited early due to a recurring left calf injury. Nurkic was spotted in a walking boot following Wednesday's contest and appears unlikely to play Friday in Washington, which likely sets Watford up for at least a short-term opportunity to stay in head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation. Drew Eubanks should get the first chance to start in Nurkic's stead and remains a preferred speculative pickup in fantasy over Watford.