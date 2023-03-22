Watford is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Watford will get his third start in four games since Jerami Grant went down with a knee injury. Watford is averaging 9.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.0 minutes across his previous four starts this season.