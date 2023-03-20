Watford had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 loss to the Clippers.

After starting the previous two matchups, Watford was shifted to a bench role in favor of Cam Reddish, but the former ended up seeing 10 more minutes and was more productive than the latter. Watford has scored in double figures in six straight appearances (two starts) and is averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.0 minutes during that stretch.