Watford produced 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 127-115 victory over Utah.
Watford filled in once again for Jerami Grant (thigh) and came one rebound shy of his fourth double-double of the season. The LSU product has only averaged 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season, but he immediately becomes fantasy -relevant when an injury occurs for Portland.
