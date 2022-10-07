Watford (hip) will start Thursday's exhibition game against Maccabi Ra'anana, Sean Highkin of BleacherReport.com reports.

Watford missed Portland's first two preseason games due to a hip injury, but it appears he's had enough time to recover as he joins the starting five for Thursday's exhibition. The second-year forward figures to be a valuable part of the Blazers' frontcourt rotation in 2022-23 after averaging 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in five Summer League appearances.