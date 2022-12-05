Watford will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of the Indy Star reports.

With Josh Hart back from injury, Watford will head back to the bench after a two-game stint as a starter. In those two contests, the LSU product logged a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Lakers and nine-point, 14-rebound effort against the Jazz.