Watford (hip) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Clippers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
It's unclear as to when Watford may have picked up the injury, but the team will hold him out of a meaningless exhibition while he recovers. He figures to be re-evaluated Tuesday morning to determine his availability for Tuesday's preseason matchup with Utah.
