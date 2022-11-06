Watford recorded nine points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Saturday's 102-82 loss to the Suns.

A hip injury has kept Watford out of action, and although his shot looked a little rusty, he was able to mic it up and contribute in limited action. His role is yet to be determined, but as he improved he should rise into the second unit.