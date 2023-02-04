Watford chipped in 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 124-116 win over the Wizards.

The second-year pro out of LSU played over 20 minutes in his third consecutive contest Friday. Watford stepped up without starting Center Jusuf Nurkic (calf), putting in his first twenty-point game of the 2022-2023 season. Friday was an efficient and well-rounded performance, and Watford is worth a speculative add in fantasy leagues while the situation in Portland shakes out.