Watford supplied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 126-112 loss to the Celtics.

Watford was quiet on the offensive end with just two points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field in the first half, though he added four boards, four dimes and two steals. He added only six more points in the second half, all of which came in the fourth quarter on 2-of-2 shooting from beyond the arc, to finish with 10 points for the third game in a row. The power forward dished out a team-high eight assists in the contest to go along with eight rebounds, which also tied Jusuf Nurkic for the team lead. He's now scored in double figures in five straight games and has grabbed at least six boards in each of his last four.