Watford logged 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 19 minutes during Thursday's 133-116 loss to the Kings.

Watford missed just one shot from the field en route to his first double-digit scoring effort since Feb. 4. Over his past 10 appearances, the backup big man is averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 21.7 minutes per game. As long as Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and Justise Winslow (ankle) remain out, Watford should have a clear path to 20 minutes a night.