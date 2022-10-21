Watford (hip) won't play in Friday's game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Watford wasn't available for Wednesday's opener due to a right hip issue, and he'll remain sidelined for Friday's tilt with Phoenix. His next chance to make his season debut will be Sunday against the Lakers.
