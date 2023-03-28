Watford (ankle) is out for Monday's contest against the Pelicans, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Watford is officially unable to suit up due to an ankle injury that he sustained during the Trail Blazers' previous game. Nassir Little will draw the start in Watford's place. Watford's next chance to return to the court comes Wednesday against the Kings.
