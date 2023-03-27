Watford (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Watford left Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City due to right ankle discomfort and will miss be sidelined for at least one additional game. It's unclear how significant the sprain is, but the big man's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Sacramento.
