Watford (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Kings.
Watford is expected to miss his second straight game with a right ankle sprain. Nassir Little will likely continue to start in Watford's and Jerami Grant's (quadriceps) absence.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Unavailable Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Out for remainder of game•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Impresses in place of Grant•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford: Scores 12 points off bench•