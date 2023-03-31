Watford (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
Watford has missed two consecutive games with a sprained right ankle but may have a chance to return Friday. If he's able to go, Nassir Little and Kevin Knox could less action. However, with four starters out for Portland, there should be plenty of opportunities for whoever suits up.
