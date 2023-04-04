Watford (ankle) will not play Tuesday against Memphis according to Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site.
Watford played the previous two games for Portland, but he saw limited minutes. The Blazers have been evaluating several different players and it's likely that we see guys like Jabari Walker and John Butler Jr. get a big opportunity Tuesday.
