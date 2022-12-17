Watford is available for Friday's matchup against Dallas.
As expected, Watford will be available after initially being listed as probable with Achilles soreness. Over his past 12 appearances (two starts), the backup big man has averaged 5.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.1 minutes per game.
