Watford (hip) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Watford will remain out for the second half of a back-to-back set with the right hip flexor strain that has thus far prevented him from making his 2022-23 debut. The second-year forward handled a significant role in the Portland frontcourt following the All-Star break as a rookie, but he may not be a lock for the rotation when healthy now that the Trail Blazers have better depth at forward and center.