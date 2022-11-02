Watford (hip) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Watford has yet to make his season debut as he is still dealing with a hip flexor strain. Watford's next opportunity to play is Friday versus the Suns, although there is no exact timetable for his return.
