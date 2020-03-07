Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Another well-rounded effort Friday

Ariza posted 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss to the Suns.

Ariza has provided strong contributions for the Trail Blazers as they hunt the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff race. Across the past 11 games, he's averaging 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a combined 2.5 steals-plus-blocks. He's also shooting an efficient 51.2 percent from the field, 39.1 percent from distance and 87.9 percent from the charity stripe. Ariza should be owned in most fantasy formats while he continues playing like this.