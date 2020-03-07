Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Another well-rounded effort Friday
Ariza posted 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss to the Suns.
Ariza has provided strong contributions for the Trail Blazers as they hunt the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff race. Across the past 11 games, he's averaging 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a combined 2.5 steals-plus-blocks. He's also shooting an efficient 51.2 percent from the field, 39.1 percent from distance and 87.9 percent from the charity stripe. Ariza should be owned in most fantasy formats while he continues playing like this.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Strong two-way effort in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Only eight points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Efficient scoring night in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Shines against Heat•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Quiet in blowout loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Scores 21 points once again•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.