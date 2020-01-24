Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Begins tenure on high note

Ariza posted 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Portland's 133-125 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

In his first game as a Trail Blazer, Ariza made his presence felt and was not shy about taking tough shots. He has stepped into a massive role with C.J. McCollum (ankle) out as well as Kent Bazemore going the other way in the trade. Portland's offense will not score 125 points every night, but with a bottom-third defense they will have plenty of offensive possessions. It's not crazy to envision Ariza returning to his Houston form given the situation. Carmelo Anthony-esque numbers with an uptick in defensive stats is a plausible expectation for the remainder of the season.