Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Begins tenure on high note
Ariza posted 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Portland's 133-125 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.
In his first game as a Trail Blazer, Ariza made his presence felt and was not shy about taking tough shots. He has stepped into a massive role with C.J. McCollum (ankle) out as well as Kent Bazemore going the other way in the trade. Portland's offense will not score 125 points every night, but with a bottom-third defense they will have plenty of offensive possessions. It's not crazy to envision Ariza returning to his Houston form given the situation. Carmelo Anthony-esque numbers with an uptick in defensive stats is a plausible expectation for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Starting, as expected•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Expected to start right away•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Not available to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Moved to Portland•
-
Kings' Trevor Ariza: Helps lead comeback win•
-
Kings' Trevor Ariza: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...