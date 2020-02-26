Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Efficient scoring night in loss

Ariza compiled 17 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Celtics.

Ariza continues to play a big role for the Trail Blazers who are without their primary ball-handler in Damian Lillard (groin). Ariza's scoring has been far from consistent since joining the franchise; however, he has been a steady source of steals. The playing time is basically assured right now and he is someone to at least consider in 12-team formats, especially if you are lacking in defensive production.