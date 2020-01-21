Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Expected to start right away

Ariza is expected to serve as the Blazers' regular starter at small forward, per coach Terry Stotts, Dan Sheldon of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

The trade between the Blazers and Kings became official Tuesday morning, so barring some sort of setback, Ariza should be available to make his debut Thursday night against Dallas. The veteran will likely step right into a major role, essentially filling the shoes of Kent Bazemore, who was sent to Sacramento in the deal. Ariza's numbers are down significantly across the board this season, but he never quite fit in with the Kings, so there's hope that a better situation will help rejuvenate the 34-year-old.