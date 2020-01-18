Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Moved to Portland
Ariza was traded from the Kings -- along with Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan -- to the Trail Blazers on Saturday in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With the move, Portland will save some luxury tax dollars while also adding a much-needed frontcourt presence. With the Kings, Ariza played 24.7 minutes per game, averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals while also shooting 35.2 percent from distance. It's possible he sees his role increase with the Trail Blazers.
