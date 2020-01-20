Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Not available to play Monday
Ariza (not injury related) won't be available Monday for Portland's game against the Warriors.
The Trail Blazers and Kings have yet to officially finalize Saturday's trade that saw five players change teams. As a result, Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan will have to wait until at least Thursday against the Mavericks to make their Portland debuts.
