Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Only eight points in loss

Ariza finished with eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 106-100 loss to Indiana.

Ariza struggled from the field in the loss, unable to replicate his strong scoring night from only 48 hours prior. Over the past two weeks, Ariza has been a top 90 player across standard leagues, albeit with a positive contribution in steals and field goal percentage only. He can have 12-team value but his upside is certainly capped and not everyone is going to need what he can offer moving forward.