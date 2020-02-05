Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Quiet in blowout loss
Ariza tallied just five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 127-99 loss to Denver.
Ariza has been the 70th ranked player over the past two weeks, all of which have been spent with the Trail Blazers. Despite his ranking, Ariza has done very little to help your fantasy team outside of racking up steals. He has scored in double-digits only two times with his other four games totaling just 20 points. If you don't need steals, Ariza is certainly not someone to target in standard formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Scores 21 points once again•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Scoring tails off•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Begins tenure on high note•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Starting, as expected•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Expected to start right away•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Not available to play Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...