Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Quiet in blowout loss

Ariza tallied just five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 127-99 loss to Denver.

Ariza has been the 70th ranked player over the past two weeks, all of which have been spent with the Trail Blazers. Despite his ranking, Ariza has done very little to help your fantasy team outside of racking up steals. He has scored in double-digits only two times with his other four games totaling just 20 points. If you don't need steals, Ariza is certainly not someone to target in standard formats.