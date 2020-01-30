Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Scores 21 points once again
Ariza notched 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Rockets.
Ariza has scored 21 points in two of his three games as a Trail Blazer, but those performances got sandwiched in between a seven-point effort. As a result, it's hard to project what kind of role he will have in an offense with several mouths to feed in Carmelo Anthony, C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard. He should have a decent floor thanks to his three-point shooting and ability to rack up defensive stats, but he might have a larger-than-expected workload on offense if we take into account his first three games with Portland.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Scoring tails off•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Begins tenure on high note•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Starting, as expected•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Expected to start right away•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Not available to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Moved to Portland•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...