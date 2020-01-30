Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Scores 21 points once again

Ariza notched 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Rockets.

Ariza has scored 21 points in two of his three games as a Trail Blazer, but those performances got sandwiched in between a seven-point effort. As a result, it's hard to project what kind of role he will have in an offense with several mouths to feed in Carmelo Anthony, C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard. He should have a decent floor thanks to his three-point shooting and ability to rack up defensive stats, but he might have a larger-than-expected workload on offense if we take into account his first three games with Portland.