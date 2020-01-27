Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Scoring tails off
Ariza contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 139-129 win over the Pacers.
Ariza filled out the stat sheet nicely in his team debut three days earlier (21 points, seven boards, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes), but he couldn't deliver a repeat performance to close out the weekend. Though his minutes didn't drop off in a major way, Ariza saw his usage rate plummet from 16.2 percent to 12.7 percent, a consequence of C.J. McCollum's (ankle) return from a three-game absence. With McCollum, Lillard, Carmelo Anthony and Hassan Whiteside set to dominate the Blazers' touches when all are available, Ariza profiles mainly as a steals and three-pointers specialist.
