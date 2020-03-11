Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Season-high five threes in win
Ariza posted 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 victory over the Suns.
Ariza continued his strong play Tuesday, hitting a season-high five threes in the victory over Phoenix. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 12.0 points on 7.8 shots, plus 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 35.5 minutes. Ariza's stretch of performances makes him a strong option for the fantasy playoffs in most leagues.
