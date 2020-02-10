Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Shines against Heat

Ariza recorded 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block across 39 minutes during Sunday's win over the Heat.

Ariza topped 20 points for the third time since joining the Trail Blazers towards the end of January. While Sunday's outburst was impressive, the veteran forward's struggled with his consistency on offense. Since joining Portland, Ariza's managed to generate 10.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game but has cracked double digits on just those three occasions.