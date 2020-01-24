Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Starting, as expected
Ariza will start Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Ariza will enter the starting lineup for his first matchup as a Trail Blazer. He's expected to serve as Portland's starting small forward moving forward.
