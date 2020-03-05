Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza: Strong two-way effort in win
Ariza recorded 15 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 win over the Wizards.
Wednesday was one of Ariza's best performances of the season, and this is the type of upside the Trail Blazers were banking on when trading for him. In terms of efficient two-way efforts, his statline was a rare one. With his effort in the win, Ariza became just one of six players over the past 10 years to post at least 15 points on five or fewer shots, plus two steals and two blocks. Over the past 10 games, Ariza is averaging 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.5 threes across 35.4 minutes.
