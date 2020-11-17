Ariza was traded to the Rockets on Monday, along with two first-round picks, in exchange for Robert Covington.

The Blazers will send the 16th pick in Wednesday's draft, as well as a protected 2021 first-rounder to the Rockets in exchange for Covington, who finished last season in Houston after coming over from Minnesota. Ariza split time between Sacramento and Portland in 2019-20, and he'll now rejoin the franchise for which he played from 2014-17. Ariza averaged just 28.2 minutes per contest last season -- his lowest figure since he was a member of the Wizards in 2012-13.