Krejci chipped in 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 victory over Utah.

Krejci appears to be finding his form with his new team, and he took advantage of some injuries once again. Over his last two outings, Krejci has averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers.