Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Another strong line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krejci chipped in 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 victory over Utah.
Krejci appears to be finding his form with his new team, and he took advantage of some injuries once again. Over his last two outings, Krejci has averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Heats up on new team•
-
Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Records two steals in team debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Ready for Portland debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Traded to Portland•
-
Hawks' Vit Krejci: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Hawks' Vit Krejci: Late addition to injury report•