Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krejci (calf) is listed as available for Sunday's game against Sacramento, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portlandreports.
Krejci has missed Portland's last 13 games. While he'll avoid another absence, he will operate under a minutes limit.
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