Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Doubtful for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krejci (calf) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets.
Krejci is a minor rotation player for Portland, so his absence is unlikely to make many waves in fantasy hoops. Sidy Cissoko could potentially pick up a handful of minutes with this news.
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