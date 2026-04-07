Krejci (calf) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Krejci has missed the Blazers' last 11 games. With another absence potentially on the horizon Wednesday, the 25-year-old will have two more chances to suit up before the Play-In tournament commences. In 18 appearances with Portland this season, Krejci has averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.6 steals across 19.9 minutes of work.