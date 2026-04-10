This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Game-time call for Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Krejci (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Krejci is in danger of missing a 13th straight game, though the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable is a sign he's trending in the right direction. Portland should have another update on his availability closer to tipoff.