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Krejci (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Krejci was held out of Monday's matchup due to a left calf issue, and he's not yet been able to shake off the injury. It'll be worth keeping a close eye on his status leading up to tipoff, as the team should have another update closer to game time.

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