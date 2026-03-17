Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Game-time call for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krejci (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Krejci was held out of Monday's matchup due to a left calf issue, and he's not yet been able to shake off the injury. It'll be worth keeping a close eye on his status leading up to tipoff, as the team should have another update closer to game time.
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