Krejci posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 win over the Grizzlies.

Krejci scored single digits for the fourth time in the past six games, continuing to play a modest role for his new team. Although it appears as though he has at least carved out a regular spot in the rotation, fantasy managers should look at him for streaming purposes only at this point.