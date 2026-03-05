Trail Blazers' Vit Krejci: Passive again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krejci posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 win over the Grizzlies.
Krejci scored single digits for the fourth time in the past six games, continuing to play a modest role for his new team. Although it appears as though he has at least carved out a regular spot in the rotation, fantasy managers should look at him for streaming purposes only at this point.
